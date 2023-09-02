Necaxa versus Club Leon is a game to catch on a Saturday Liga MX schedule that includes a lot of compelling matchups.

Information on how to watch today's Liga MX play is available for you.

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Club Leon vs Necaxa

Necaxa (0-2-4) makes the trip to face Club Leon (2-1-3) at Estadio Leon.

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ViX+

Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM

Pumas UNAM (2-3-1) is on the road to take on Club Santos Laguna (2-2-2) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Watch Tigres UANL vs Queretaro FC

Queretaro FC (2-1-2) is on the road to face Tigres UANL (3-2-1) at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.

Watch Cruz Azul vs CF America

CF America (2-2-1) is on the road to take on Cruz Azul (1-1-4) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

  • Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Univision
  • TV Channel: Univision

