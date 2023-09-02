The Buffalo Bulls (0-0) will look to upset the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 27.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Wisconsin compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Badgers covered the spread when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites in two of two chances last season.

Buffalo compiled a 7-5-1 record against the spread last year.

Wisconsin & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000 Buffalo To Win the MAC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

