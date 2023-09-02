Wisconsin vs. Buffalo: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) play the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 27.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|54.5
|-5000
|+1350
|DraftKings
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|54.5
|-3600
|+1500
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|53.5
|-4500
|+1600
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|-
|-4000
|+1200
Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Wisconsin won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- The Badgers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.
- Buffalo compiled a 7-5-1 record against the spread last season.
Wisconsin & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Wisconsin
|To Win the National Champ.
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
|Buffalo
|To Win the MAC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
