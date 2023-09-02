Wisconsin vs. Buffalo: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) play the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 27.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Buffalo matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|54.5
|-5000
|+1350
|DraftKings
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|54.5
|-3600
|+1500
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|53.5
|-4500
|+1600
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|Wisconsin (-28)
|-
|-4000
|+1200
Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Wisconsin covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Badgers covered the spread when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites in two of two chances last season.
- Buffalo won seven games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing six times.
Wisconsin & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Wisconsin
|To Win the National Champ.
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
|Buffalo
|To Win the MAC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
