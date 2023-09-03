Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (76-59) will square off with Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies (74-61) at American Family Field on Sunday, September 3. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM ET.

The Brewers are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Phillies (-110). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Brewers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (7-3, 3.17 ERA) vs Ranger Suarez - PHI (2-6, 3.88 ERA)

Brewers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 40, or 60.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 43-28 (60.6%).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Phillies have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (44.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Phillies have been victorious 17 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have not installed the Phillies as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260) Mark Canha 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st Win NL Central -500 - 1st

