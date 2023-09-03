Sunday, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 29 against the Cubs) he went 1-for-3.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini has two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .241.
  • Caratini has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.8% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Caratini has had an RBI in 16 games this year (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.3%).
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 24
.213 AVG .264
.318 OBP .333
.360 SLG .368
5 XBH 3
3 HR 3
9 RBI 10
22/10 K/BB 18/8
1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Suarez (2-6) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday, Aug. 13 against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
