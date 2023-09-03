On Sunday, William Contreras (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Phillies.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee with 123 hits, batting .283 this season with 48 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Contreras will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 during his last outings.

Contreras has had a hit in 81 of 114 games this year (71.1%), including multiple hits 36 times (31.6%).

He has homered in 12.3% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 37.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 46.5% of his games this year (53 of 114), with two or more runs 14 times (12.3%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 58 .291 AVG .275 .377 OBP .341 .481 SLG .441 24 XBH 24 7 HR 7 30 RBI 35 36/28 K/BB 60/19 0 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings