Willy Adames vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on September 3 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 19 doubles, 22 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .213.
- Adames has had a hit in 70 of 123 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 22 times (17.9%).
- He has gone deep in 20 games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has had at least one RBI in 30.1% of his games this season (37 of 123), with more than one RBI 16 times (13.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 46 of 123 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|61
|.224
|AVG
|.203
|.301
|OBP
|.293
|.456
|SLG
|.339
|23
|XBH
|18
|15
|HR
|7
|38
|RBI
|27
|67/25
|K/BB
|72/27
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, Aug. 13, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .277 batting average against him.
