How to Watch the Brewers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 4
Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field against Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday, at 6:35 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers are 22nd in MLB play with 142 home runs. They average one per game.
- Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.380).
- The Brewers' .236 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (598 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 20th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.
- Milwaukee's 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.209).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes will look for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 167 strikeouts through 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- Burnes enters this matchup with 18 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Burnes will try to continue a 26-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).
- He has made six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 1-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Justin Steele
|8/30/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/1/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-5
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Zack Wheeler
|9/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Aaron Nola
|9/3/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Ranger Suárez
|9/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|-
|9/5/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Mitch Keller
|9/6/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Mitch Keller
|9/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Severino
|9/9/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Michael King
|9/10/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|-
