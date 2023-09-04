On Monday, Tyrone Taylor (.172 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while hitting .206.

Taylor has had a hit in 26 of 51 games this season (51.0%), including multiple hits seven times (13.7%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (9.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (29.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (9.8%).

In 17 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 28 .236 AVG .182 .286 OBP .215 .431 SLG .318 8 XBH 7 3 HR 2 12 RBI 8 20/3 K/BB 14/3 3 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings