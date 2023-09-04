Tyrone Taylor vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Monday, Tyrone Taylor (.172 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Pirates Player Props
|Brewers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while hitting .206.
- Taylor has had a hit in 26 of 51 games this season (51.0%), including multiple hits seven times (13.7%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (9.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (29.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (9.8%).
- In 17 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|.236
|AVG
|.182
|.286
|OBP
|.215
|.431
|SLG
|.318
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|20/3
|K/BB
|14/3
|3
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
