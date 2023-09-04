Willy Adames vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, with an offense led in part by Willy Adames (0-for-3 last time in action), take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .212 with 19 doubles, 22 home runs and 53 walks.
- In 56.5% of his 124 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has had an RBI in 37 games this season (29.8%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 46 of 124 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|61
|.221
|AVG
|.203
|.300
|OBP
|.293
|.450
|SLG
|.339
|23
|XBH
|18
|15
|HR
|7
|38
|RBI
|27
|68/26
|K/BB
|72/27
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
