Carlos Santana vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .232 with 28 doubles, 19 home runs and 56 walks.
- In 61.3% of his games this season (76 of 124), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (21.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 14.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (35.5%), with two or more RBI in 18 of them (14.5%).
- He has scored at least once 49 times this year (39.5%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|64
|.232
|AVG
|.218
|.323
|OBP
|.294
|.384
|SLG
|.427
|15
|XBH
|28
|5
|HR
|12
|17
|RBI
|47
|31/22
|K/BB
|51/28
|4
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.47 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 148 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Pirates are sending Jackson (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.46 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
