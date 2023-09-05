On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (hitting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has an OPS of .807, fueled by an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .442. All three of those stats rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 71st in slugging.

In 92 of 133 games this year (69.2%) Yelich has had a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).

In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Yelich has had an RBI in 46 games this year (34.6%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 49.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 25 games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 66 .283 AVG .269 .377 OBP .352 .441 SLG .443 23 XBH 26 7 HR 10 33 RBI 37 68/35 K/BB 58/33 15 SB 12

