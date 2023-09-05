At the moment the Green Bay Packers are 19th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

A total of eight Packers games last season hit the over.

Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game offensively last season (17th in ), and it gave up 336.5 yards per game (17th) on the other side of the ball.

Last year the Packers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 away.

Green Bay had five wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (six games).

The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.

Packers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Also, Jones had 59 receptions for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

In 17 games, A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.

Dillon also had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero TDs.

In 14 games a season ago, Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Quay Walker posted 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6000 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +8000 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2200 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +4500 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6600 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2200 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6000

