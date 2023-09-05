The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.341 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Contreras leads Milwaukee in total hits (125) this season while batting .282 with 49 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Contreras enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (12.9%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.

In 37.9% of his games this year, Contreras has tallied at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (14.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 54 times this season (46.6%), including 14 games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Home Away 57 GP 59 .289 AVG .275 .373 OBP .340 .488 SLG .438 25 XBH 24 8 HR 7 31 RBI 35 38/28 K/BB 61/19 0 SB 2

