Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Wednesday at PNC Park against Freddy Peralta, who is projected to start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 12:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 142 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .379, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers' .236 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (607 total).

The Brewers are 20th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.207).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Peralta (11-8) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.79 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Peralta is trying to record his 15th quality start of the year.

Peralta is seeking his 17th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 26 appearances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Wade Miley Ranger Suárez 9/4/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Corbin Burnes Luis Ortiz 9/5/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Away Brandon Woodruff Andre Jackson 9/6/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta Colin Selby 9/8/2023 Yankees - Away - Luis Severino 9/9/2023 Yankees - Away Wade Miley Michael King 9/10/2023 Yankees - Away Corbin Burnes - 9/11/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Woodruff Braxton Garrett 9/12/2023 Marlins - Home Freddy Peralta -

