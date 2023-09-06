The Milwaukee Brewers (77-61) will rely on Christian Yelich when they visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (64-75) at PNC Park on Wednesday, September 6. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Brewers (-185). The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (11-8, 3.79 ERA) vs Colin Selby - PIT (2-0, 5.79 ERA)

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 68 times and won 41, or 60.3%, of those games.

The Brewers have gone 8-6 (winning 57.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 111 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (42.3%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 12-12 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) William Contreras 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Mark Canha 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -349 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.