Mark Canha -- batting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Colin Selby on the mound, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Canha? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

  • Canha has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 walks while batting .256.
  • Canha is batting .412 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Canha has had a hit in 70 of 115 games this season (60.9%), including multiple hits 19 times (16.5%).
  • Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (7.8%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.6% of his games this year, Canha has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 33.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 2.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 59
.271 AVG .243
.362 OBP .342
.400 SLG .397
14 XBH 18
4 HR 5
21 RBI 26
36/19 K/BB 30/24
6 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Selby (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed a third of an inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.