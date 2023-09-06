On Wednesday, Tyrone Taylor (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .207 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
  • Taylor has gotten a hit in 27 of 52 games this season (51.9%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (13.5%).
  • In 9.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.8% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6%.
  • He has scored in 18 of 52 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 29
.236 AVG .185
.286 OBP .216
.431 SLG .315
8 XBH 7
3 HR 2
12 RBI 8
20/3 K/BB 17/3
3 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Selby (2-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw a third of an inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.