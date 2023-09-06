On Wednesday, Tyrone Taylor (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .207 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 27 of 52 games this season (51.9%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (13.5%).

In 9.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.8% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6%.

He has scored in 18 of 52 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 29 .236 AVG .185 .286 OBP .216 .431 SLG .315 8 XBH 7 3 HR 2 12 RBI 8 20/3 K/BB 17/3 3 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings