Tyrone Taylor vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Tyrone Taylor (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .207 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 27 of 52 games this season (51.9%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (13.5%).
- In 9.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.8% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6%.
- He has scored in 18 of 52 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|29
|.236
|AVG
|.185
|.286
|OBP
|.216
|.431
|SLG
|.315
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|20/3
|K/BB
|17/3
|3
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Selby (2-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw a third of an inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
