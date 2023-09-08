Aaron Judge and Christian Yelich will be among the stars on display when the New York Yankees face the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Brewers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 143 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .379 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .236 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in the majors with 611 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Brewers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.98 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined 1.208 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Rea (5-5) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

He has earned a quality start four times in 20 starts this season.

Rea has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Wade Miley Ranger Suárez 9/4/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Corbin Burnes Luis Ortiz 9/5/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Away Brandon Woodruff Andre Jackson 9/6/2023 Pirates L 5-4 Away Freddy Peralta Colin Selby 9/8/2023 Yankees - Away Colin Rea Luis Severino 9/9/2023 Yankees - Away Wade Miley Michael King 9/10/2023 Yankees - Away Corbin Burnes - 9/11/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Woodruff Braxton Garrett 9/12/2023 Marlins - Home Freddy Peralta - 9/13/2023 Marlins - Home Colin Rea Braxton Garrett

