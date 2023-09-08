Brewers vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 8
Friday's game between the New York Yankees (70-70) and the Milwaukee Brewers (77-62) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Yankees taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 8.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Severino (4-8) to the mound, while Colin Rea (5-5) will answer the bell for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Brewers vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.
- When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.
- The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (50.8%) in those games.
- This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 29 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (611 total), Milwaukee is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 2
|Phillies
|W 7-5
|Colin Rea vs Aaron Nola
|September 3
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Wade Miley vs Ranger Suárez
|September 4
|@ Pirates
|L 4-2
|Corbin Burnes vs Luis Ortiz
|September 5
|@ Pirates
|W 7-3
|Brandon Woodruff vs Andre Jackson
|September 6
|@ Pirates
|L 5-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Colin Selby
|September 8
|@ Yankees
|-
|Colin Rea vs Luis Severino
|September 9
|@ Yankees
|-
|Wade Miley vs Michael King
|September 10
|@ Yankees
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs TBA
|September 11
|Marlins
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Braxton Garrett
|September 12
|Marlins
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs TBA
|September 13
|Marlins
|-
|Colin Rea vs Braxton Garrett
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.