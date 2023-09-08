The Milwaukee Brewers, including Mark Canha (.463 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 44 walks while batting .260.

Canha will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with one homer in his last games.

Canha has reached base via a hit in 71 games this year (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (7.8%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 35 games this year (30.2%), Canha has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (8.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.8% of his games this year (38 of 116), with two or more runs three times (2.6%).

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 60 .271 AVG .250 .362 OBP .350 .400 SLG .401 14 XBH 18 4 HR 5 21 RBI 27 36/19 K/BB 31/25 6 SB 2

