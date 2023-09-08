Rowdy Tellez vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez and his .474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .215.
- In 49 of 90 games this year (54.4%) Tellez has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (12.2%).
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 90), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has an RBI in 29 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|50
|.208
|AVG
|.221
|.265
|OBP
|.309
|.408
|SLG
|.377
|11
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|22
|30/10
|K/BB
|44/21
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Yankees are sending Severino (4-8) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
