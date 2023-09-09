Carlos Santana vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Saturday, Carlos Santana (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .235 with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks.
- In 78 of 127 games this season (61.4%) Santana has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).
- He has homered in 14.2% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has driven home a run in 46 games this year (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 51 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.232
|AVG
|.238
|.323
|OBP
|.319
|.384
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|36
|31/22
|K/BB
|38/23
|4
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 174 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- King gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.88 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 44 games this season. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
