On Saturday, Carlos Santana (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Michael King

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .235 with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks.

In 78 of 127 games this season (61.4%) Santana has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).

He has homered in 14.2% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has driven home a run in 46 games this year (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 51 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .232 AVG .238 .323 OBP .319 .384 SLG .436 15 XBH 22 5 HR 7 17 RBI 36 31/22 K/BB 38/23 4 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings