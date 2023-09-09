On Saturday, Christian Yelich (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.439) and OPS (.802) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.

Yelich has reached base via a hit in 94 games this year (of 136 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.

He has homered in 16 games this year (11.8%), homering in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Yelich has driven home a run in 47 games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 68 of 136 games this year, and more than once 25 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 69 .283 AVG .265 .377 OBP .351 .441 SLG .436 23 XBH 27 7 HR 10 33 RBI 38 68/35 K/BB 63/36 15 SB 12

Yankees Pitching Rankings