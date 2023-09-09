Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) will look to upset the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Aggies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 51 points has been set for the outing.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.
Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-4.5)
|51
|-200
|+165
|DraftKings
|Texas A&M (-4.5)
|51
|-205
|+170
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-4.5)
|50.5
|-200
|+164
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+155
|-189
|Tipico
|Texas A&M (-4)
|-
|-200
|+165
Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Miami (FL) has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.
Texas A&M & Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas A&M
|To Win the National Champ.
|+5000
|Miami (FL)
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
