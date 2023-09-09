Wisconsin vs. Washington State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) face the Washington State Cougars (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Martin Stadium. The Badgers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Washington State matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Washington State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Pullman, Washington
- Venue: Martin Stadium
Wisconsin vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Washington State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-6.5)
|58.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Wisconsin (-6)
|58.5
|-245
|+200
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-6.5)
|58.5
|-250
|+202
|Tipico
|Wisconsin (-6)
|-
|-240
|+190
Wisconsin vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Badgers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Washington State has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.
Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
|To Win the Big Ten
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
