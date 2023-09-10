Will Aaron Jones cash his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers clash with the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Think Jones will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +137 (Bet $10 to win $13.70 if he scores a TD)

A season ago, Jones racked up 1,121 yards rushing, averaging 65.9 per game, while scoring two TDs. He added 59 receptions for 395 yards (23.2 per game) and five receiving touchdowns.

He found the end zone on the ground in two games last year, but did not score multiple rushing TDs either time.

He had a touchdown catch in four games last season out of 17 games played. He had multiple TD receptions only one time.

Aaron Jones Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 49 0 3 27 0 Week 2 Bears 15 132 1 3 38 1 Week 3 @Buccaneers 12 36 0 3 11 0 Week 4 Patriots 16 110 0 3 5 0 Week 5 Giants 13 63 0 2 17 0 Week 6 Jets 9 19 0 3 25 0 Week 7 @Commanders 8 23 0 9 53 2 Week 8 @Bills 20 143 0 4 14 0 Week 9 @Lions 9 25 0 2 20 0 Week 10 Cowboys 24 138 1 2 18 0 Week 11 Titans 12 40 0 6 20 0 Week 12 @Eagles 12 43 0 3 56 1 Week 13 @Bears 9 26 0 5 24 0 Week 15 Rams 17 90 0 4 36 1 Week 16 @Dolphins 6 25 0 2 9 0 Week 17 Vikings 14 111 0 2 2 0 Week 18 Lions 12 48 0 3 20 0

Rep Aaron Jones with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.