On Sunday, Christian Yelich (hitting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.439) and OPS (.802) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 69.1% of his 136 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.2% of them.

In 11.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (34.6%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (12.5%).

In 68 of 136 games this season, he has scored, and 25 of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 69 .283 AVG .265 .377 OBP .351 .441 SLG .436 23 XBH 27 7 HR 10 33 RBI 38 68/35 K/BB 63/36 15 SB 12

Yankees Pitching Rankings