Will Romeo Doubs find his way into the end zone when the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears come together in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a TD)

On 67 targets last year, Doubs picked up 425 yards on 42 grabs plus three touchdowns, averaging 32.7 yards.

In three of 13 games last season, Doubs had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.

Romeo Doubs Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 4 37 0 Week 2 Bears 3 2 27 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 8 8 73 1 Week 4 Patriots 8 5 47 1 Week 5 Giants 5 3 29 0 Week 6 Jets 9 4 21 0 Week 7 @Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 4 62 1 Week 9 @Lions 1 1 18 0 Week 15 Rams 5 5 55 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 6 3 36 0 Week 17 Vikings 4 3 20 0 Week 18 Lions 2 0 0 0

