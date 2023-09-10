The Chicago Sky's (17-22) injury report has two players listed heading into their Sunday, September 10 matchup with the Connecticut Sun (27-12) at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET.

The Sky enter this game after a 92-87 victory against the Lynx on Friday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Return To Play Protocols 2 1.5 0.2

Sky vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS

CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Kahleah Copper is putting up team highs in points (18.7 per game) and assists (2). And she is contributing 4.4 rebounds, making 44.8% of her shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc (sixth in WNBA), with 1.8 triples per game.

Courtney Williams paces the Sky in assists (6.1 per game), and posts 10 points and 5.8 rebounds. She also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Elizabeth Williams gets the Sky 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She also posts 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (fifth in WNBA).

Marina Mabrey gives the Sky 15 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Alanna Smith leads the Sky in rebounding (6.6 per game), and puts up 9.4 points and 1.8 assists. She also puts up 1.3 steals (10th in the league) and 1.4 blocked shots (seventh in the WNBA).

Sky vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -9.5 162.5

