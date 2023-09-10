William Contreras vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee with 130 hits, batting .282 this season with 49 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 71.7% of his games this year (86 of 120), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (31.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Contreras has driven home a run in 46 games this season (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 58 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|63
|.289
|AVG
|.276
|.373
|OBP
|.344
|.488
|SLG
|.428
|25
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|38
|38/28
|K/BB
|66/22
|0
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole (13-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 30th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.90), fourth in WHIP (1.050), and 14th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers.
