Carlos Santana vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .232 with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 79 of 129 games this year (61.2%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (20.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (18 of 129), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this season (46 of 129), with more than one RBI 19 times (14.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this season (41.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|48
|.302
|AVG
|.238
|.373
|OBP
|.319
|.453
|SLG
|.436
|4
|XBH
|22
|2
|HR
|7
|6
|RBI
|36
|10/6
|K/BB
|38/23
|0
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Luzardo aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 26th, 1.210 WHIP ranks 26th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.