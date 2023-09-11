Mark Canha vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 45 walks while batting .260.
- In 61.3% of his 119 games this season, Canha has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in nine games this season (7.6%), homering in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Canha has driven home a run in 36 games this year (30.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|63
|.271
|AVG
|.251
|.362
|OBP
|.351
|.400
|SLG
|.394
|14
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|28
|36/19
|K/BB
|35/26
|6
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Luzardo will look to claim his 10th win when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 181 strikeouts through 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 26th, 1.210 WHIP ranks 26th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth.
