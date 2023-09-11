Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Canha? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 45 walks while batting .260.

In 61.3% of his 119 games this season, Canha has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has homered in nine games this season (7.6%), homering in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Canha has driven home a run in 36 games this year (30.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 63 .271 AVG .251 .362 OBP .351 .400 SLG .394 14 XBH 18 4 HR 5 21 RBI 28 36/19 K/BB 35/26 6 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings