Tyrone Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .209 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 52.7% of his 55 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.5% of them.

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.9%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Taylor has driven home a run in 17 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (34.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 32 .236 AVG .190 .286 OBP .218 .431 SLG .333 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 12 RBI 10 20/3 K/BB 20/3 3 SB 3

