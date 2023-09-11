Willy Adames vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .212 with 20 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 56 walks.
- Adames has gotten at least one hit in 56.2% of his games this season (73 of 130), with more than one hit 24 times (18.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (16.9%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has had an RBI in 40 games this year (30.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|67
|.221
|AVG
|.205
|.300
|OBP
|.296
|.450
|SLG
|.363
|23
|XBH
|22
|15
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|34
|68/26
|K/BB
|78/30
|1
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (169 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo (9-8) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 29th start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 155 1/3 innings pitched, with 181 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.77), 26th in WHIP (1.210), and eighth in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
