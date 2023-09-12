Tuesday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (80-63) and the Miami Marlins (74-70) facing off at American Family Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on September 12.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (11-8) for the Brewers and JT Chargois (2-0) for the Marlins.

Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Brewers have a record of 2-2.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 42 (60%) of those contests.

Milwaukee is 13-12 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored 643 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Brewers' 3.89 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule