Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers' Freddy Peralta (11-8) will make his 28th start of the season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the 18th start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.83), 13th in WHIP (1.124), and fourth in K/9 (11.4).

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Sep. 6 5.1 4 3 3 4 1 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 6.0 2 1 1 10 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 5.1 2 2 2 9 3 at Rangers Aug. 19 5.2 4 1 1 11 2 at White Sox Aug. 13 6.0 4 0 0 6 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Freddy Peralta's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 71 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.363/.439 so far this season.

Yelich has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .133 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Sep. 5 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 29 doubles, 19 home runs, 59 walks and 73 RBI (114 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .233/.314/.409 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 11 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 10 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 8 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

De La Cruz Stats

Bryan De La Cruz has 30 doubles, 19 home runs, 38 walks and 74 RBI (134 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .257/.306/.423 so far this year.

De La Cruz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 11 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Sep. 10 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Phillies Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Sep. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryan De La Cruz or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.