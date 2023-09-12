Christian Yelich vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Christian Yelich is available when the Milwaukee Brewers battle JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since September 8, when he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .439.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 74th in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 69.1% of his games this year (94 of 136), with at least two hits 37 times (27.2%).
- He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 136), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (34.6%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (12.5%).
- In 50.0% of his games this season (68 of 136), he has scored, and in 25 of those games (18.4%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|69
|.283
|AVG
|.265
|.377
|OBP
|.351
|.441
|SLG
|.436
|23
|XBH
|27
|7
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|38
|68/35
|K/BB
|63/36
|15
|SB
|12
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Marlins are sending Chargois (2-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers without surrendering a hit.
