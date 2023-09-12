On Tuesday, Mark Canha (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is hitting .261 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 45 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.

Canha has gotten a hit in 74 of 120 games this year (61.7%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (18.3%).

In 8.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.8% of his games this season, Canha has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 63 .273 AVG .251 .361 OBP .351 .415 SLG .394 15 XBH 18 5 HR 5 22 RBI 28 36/19 K/BB 35/26 6 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings