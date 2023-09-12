William Contreras vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (hitting .318 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI), take on starter JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Marlins.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee with 133 hits, batting .283 this season with 49 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
- Contreras enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .348.
- Contreras has recorded a hit in 88 of 122 games this year (72.1%), including 39 multi-hit games (32.0%).
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a home run (12.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 37.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 59 of 122 games this year, and more than once 15 times.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|64
|.294
|AVG
|.273
|.382
|OBP
|.340
|.491
|SLG
|.422
|25
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|38
|38/30
|K/BB
|68/22
|0
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will send Chargois (2-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when the right-hander threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers without giving up a hit.
