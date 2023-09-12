The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple) against the Marlins.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .217 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 56 walks.

Adames has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 131 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.1% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has had an RBI in 41 games this season (31.3%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 51 games this year (38.9%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 67 .230 AVG .205 .307 OBP .296 .472 SLG .363 26 XBH 22 15 HR 9 42 RBI 34 69/26 K/BB 78/30 1 SB 3

