Willy Adames vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple) against the Marlins.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .217 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 56 walks.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 131 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.1% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has had an RBI in 41 games this season (31.3%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this year (38.9%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|67
|.230
|AVG
|.205
|.307
|OBP
|.296
|.472
|SLG
|.363
|26
|XBH
|22
|15
|HR
|9
|42
|RBI
|34
|69/26
|K/BB
|78/30
|1
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Marlins will send Chargois (2-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers without surrendering a hit.
