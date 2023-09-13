Brewers vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (81-63) and Miami Marlins (74-71) going head-to-head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on September 13.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Trevor Megill (1-0) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (8-6) will take the ball for the Marlins.
Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Marlins 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have won 43, or 60.6%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Milwaukee has won 36 of its 61 games, or 59%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Milwaukee has scored 646 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|@ Yankees
|W 8-2
|Colin Rea vs Luis Severino
|September 9
|@ Yankees
|W 9-2
|Wade Miley vs Michael King
|September 10
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Gerrit Cole
|September 11
|Marlins
|W 12-0
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 12
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Freddy Peralta vs JT Chargois
|September 13
|Marlins
|-
|Trevor Megill vs Braxton Garrett
|September 14
|Marlins
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Eury Pérez
|September 15
|Nationals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Jake Irvin
|September 16
|Nationals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Trevor Williams
|September 17
|Nationals
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Patrick Corbin
|September 18
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Colin Rea vs Adam Wainwright
