Christian Yelich and Luis Arraez are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins, who meet on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

7:40 PM ET

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 147 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .381, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

Milwaukee ranks 18th in runs scored with 646 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers rank 18th in MLB with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

The Brewers have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.189).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Megill makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.

The 29-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 26 times this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Yankees W 8-2 Away Colin Rea Luis Severino 9/9/2023 Yankees W 9-2 Away Wade Miley Michael King 9/10/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Corbin Burnes Gerrit Cole 9/11/2023 Marlins W 12-0 Home Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/12/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Home Freddy Peralta JT Chargois 9/13/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Megill Braxton Garrett 9/14/2023 Marlins - Home Adrian Houser Eury Pérez 9/15/2023 Nationals - Home Wade Miley Jake Irvin 9/16/2023 Nationals - Home Corbin Burnes Trevor Williams 9/17/2023 Nationals - Home Brandon Woodruff Patrick Corbin 9/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Colin Rea Adam Wainwright

