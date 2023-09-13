Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (81-63) will match up against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (74-71) at American Family Field on Wednesday, September 13. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Brewers (-120). The total for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Trevor Megill - MIL (1-0, 3.38 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (8-6, 3.82 ERA)

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 43 (60.6%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a record of 36-25 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (59% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been underdogs in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (43.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 24 times in 63 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 1st Win NL Central -549 - 1st

