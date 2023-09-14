The Miami Marlins visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.