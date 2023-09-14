There are 16 matchups on the NFL's Week 2 slate, with the Packers (-1.5) among the best bets versus the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.

Best Week 2 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Green Bay -1.5 vs. Atlanta

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons Projected Favorite & Spread: Green Bay by 18.0 points

Green Bay by 18.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 17

September 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Pick: Indianapolis -1.5 vs. Houston

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 10.0 points

Indianapolis by 10.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 17

September 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Pick: Tampa Bay -2.5 vs. Chicago

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tampa Bay by 13.0 points

Tampa Bay by 13.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 17

September 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Pick: Pittsburgh +2.5 vs. Cleveland

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Favorite & Spread: Pittsburgh by 3.0 points

Pittsburgh by 3.0 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: September 18

September 18 TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Pick: Los Angeles -3 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans Projected Favorite & Spread: Los Angeles by 4.0 points

Los Angeles by 4.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 17

September 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Best Week 2 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 44.5 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Projected Total: 40.0 points

40.0 points Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: September 17

September 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Over 38.5 - New York vs. Dallas

Matchup: New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys Projected Total: 39.0 points

39.0 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: September 17

September 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Over 40.5 - Green Bay vs. Atlanta

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons Projected Total: 46.0 points

46.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 17

September 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Under 47 - Las Vegas vs. Buffalo

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills Projected Total: 35.5 points

35.5 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 17

September 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Under 51 - Kansas City vs. Jacksonville

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Total: 46.5 points

46.5 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 17

September 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

