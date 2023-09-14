We have 2023 high school football action in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Lafayette County
  • Oconto County
  • Manitowoc County
  • Burnett County
  • Marathon County
  • Monroe County
  • La Crosse County
  • Bayfield County
  • Washburn County
  • Jefferson County

    • Ozaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Homestead High School at Hartford Union High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Hartford, WI
    • Conference: North Shore
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Ozaukee High School at Reedsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Reedsville, WI
    • Conference: Big East
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.