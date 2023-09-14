Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Ozaukee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Ozaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Homestead High School at Hartford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Hartford, WI
- Conference: North Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Ozaukee High School at Reedsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Reedsville, WI
- Conference: Big East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.