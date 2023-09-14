Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Washington County, Wisconsin, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Homestead High School at Hartford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Hartford, WI
- Conference: North Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitefish Bay High School at West Bend East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: West Bend, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dominican High School at Living Word Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Jackson, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
