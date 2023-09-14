We have 2023 high school football action in Waukesha County, Wisconsin this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Wisconsin Lutheran High School at Kettle Moraine High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 14

Location: Wales, WI

Wales, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Catholic Memorial High School at Wauwatosa East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Wauwatosa, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Kettle Moraine High School at Waukesha South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Waukesha, WI

Conference: Classic 8

Classic 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookfield Academy at Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Burlington, WI

Burlington, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookfield Central High School at Hamilton High School